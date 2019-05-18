|
OLSEN Roy On 16 May 2019, in his 92nd year. Much loved husband of Dawn for 55 years; loved dad of Myra, Leonard, Bevan, and their partners. Poppa to his six grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. A service will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, Te Kopuru on Monday 20 May 2019, at 1 pm, followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery, Redhill Cemetery Road, Te Kopuru. "Cows are dry, Gardens in, Gone fishing!" In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Blind Foundation are appreciated. All communications to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 18, 2019