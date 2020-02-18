Home

WALKER Roy Passed away 16th February 2020 at home surrounded by family, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Meryl. Much loved Father and father-in- law of Karen & George; Christine & Graeme; and Michelle & Steve. Loving Grandfather and great grand father. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at the New Hope of the Nazarene Church, 7 Nixon Street, Kensington, Whangarei, at 1pm, on Friday 21st February 2020, followed with burial at Maunu Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu. All communication to the 'Walker Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 18, 2020
