Ruby Grace BAYLIS

Ruby Grace BAYLIS Notice
BAYLIS Ruby Grace Passed away peace- fully on Saturday 22 June 2019 at Puriri Court Rest Home, Whangarei. Dearly loved wife of William Carlton Baylis (deceased). Loved mum of Peter and Helen, Warren, Terry and Kim, Gary, Barbara and Simon Mahon, Pamela and Andrew Allen. Much loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grand- children. Special thanks to the staff of Puriri Court for the love, care and dedication shown to Ruby over the years. A service for Ruby will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, 2.30pm, Wednesday 26 June 2019. All communications to: "The Baylis Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 24, 2019
