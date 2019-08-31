|
|
BREESE Dr Samantha Jane (Sam) (nee Farrimond) Died suddenly at Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday 28 August 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Much loved wife of Hayden; and adored mother of Austin and Thea. Beloved daughter of Lynda and the late George Farrimond. Daughter -in-law of Kieran and Sandra Breese. "Incredibly generous, loyal, caring, warm, kind, leader, lecturer, teacher, mother to all, patient wife, friend, oracle and Dunedin legend." A service to celebrate Sam's life will be held on Sunday 1 September, 2.00pm at the St. David Street Lecture Theatre, University of Otago. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation towards Austin and Thea's education on the "Givealittle" website or at the service.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019