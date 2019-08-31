Home

Dr Samantha Jane BREESE

Dr Samantha Jane BREESE Notice
BREESE Dr Samantha Jane (Sam) (nee Farrimond) Died suddenly at Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday 28 August 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Much loved wife of Hayden; and adored mother of Austin and Thea. Beloved daughter of Lynda and the late George Farrimond. Daughter -in-law of Kieran and Sandra Breese. "Incredibly generous, loyal, caring, warm, kind, leader, lecturer, teacher, mother to all, patient wife, friend, oracle and Dunedin legend." A service to celebrate Sam's life will be held on Sunday 1 September, 2.00pm at the St. David Street Lecture Theatre, University of Otago. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation towards Austin and Thea's education on the "Givealittle" website or at the service.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019
