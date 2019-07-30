Home

JOHNSTON, Samuel (Sam).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 17-02-1941. Passed away on 28-07-2019. Loved son of the late Robert and Emily Johnston of Tikinui. Loved brother of the late Douglas, the late Margaret, the late Joseph, the late Bobby, the late Helen, the late Harold and Hinemoa. Loved Uncle Sam to his wider family. Special thankyou to staff at Kauri Coast Resthome for their care of Sam.A graveside service will be held at Mt Wesley Cemetery, Mt Wesley Coast Road, Dargaville on Tuesday 30 July at 12 o?'clock midday. Communications to Steve Watene C/-Haven Falls Poutama Tamihana Bank Street Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 30, 2019
