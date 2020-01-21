|
NEUMANN Samuel Robert Kurt 31.07.86 - 20.01.20 Loved partner of Leonie Farrell. Loved Dad of Caius and Ngaro. Loved son of Peti Neumann-Clark, and Bernard and Kiri Neumann. Loved brother of David Neumann-Panapa and Bonnie; Joshua and Desma (Rehia); Renee and Max; Alistair and Lissa (Dunn); Seymour, Ariana and Te Awa. Loved grandson of Joan and Robert Neumann and Harold and Akinihi (nee Kingi) Clark (deceased). Loved great great grandson of Peti and Hone Kingi and the late David and Koereere (Tuoro) Clark (late of Waimamaku). Loved uncle and great uncle of many. "Will be loved and missed by all" Samuel is laying in state at 114D Tauroa Street, Otaika, Whangarei until Wednesday 22nd January at 3pm, thereafter to his Mum's at 52 Paramount Parade, Tikipunga. On Friday 24th January he will leave for Ngararatunua Marae at 3pm. Funeral service on Monday January 27th at 9am thereafter to the urupa. Phone (021) 155-3435 or (021) 184-9490.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 21, 2020