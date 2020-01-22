|
NEUMANN Samuel Robert Kurt 31.07.86 - 20.01.20 Loved partner of Leonie Farrell. Loved Dad of Caius and Ngaro. Loved son of Peti Neumann-Clark, and Bernard and Kiri Neumann. Loved brother of David Neumann-Panapa and Bonnie; Joshua and Desma; Renee and Max; Alistair and Lissa; Seymour, Ariana and Te Awa. Loved grandson of Joan and Robert Neumann and Harold and Akinihi (nee Kingi) Clark (deceased). Loved great great grandson of Peti and Hone Kingi and the late David and Koereere (Tuoro) Clark (late of Waimamaku). Loved uncle and great uncle of many. Loved son- in-law of Cristeta and Ian Butler and brother-in-law of Christopher and Heringa and Chelsea. "Will be loved and missed by all" Change of Service Samuel will lay at Ngararatunua Marae today. Funeral service on Friday 9am at the marae thereafter to the urupa. Contact (021) 155-3435 or (021) 184-9490.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 22, 2020