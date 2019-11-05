|
PILBROW, Samuel Whiteford (Sam).[size=15] Service No. 408612. 6th Division[nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Passed away peacefully on Thursday 31-10-2019. Sam celebrated his 100th year with family and friends earlier this year in Christchurch. Loving husband to the late Teressa (Sweet). Dearly loved father of Jenny and Ian Blackmore. Adored Grandad of Andrew and Lynn, Sarah and Quentin, John and Alison. Great Grandad to Sam and Natalie, Curtis and Stephanie, Jacob, Mabien, Elijah and Chloe, Kieran and Mary, Matthew and Jody, Theo. Great Great Grandad to Jenna, Georgia and Layla.Communications to Jenny and Ian Blackmore, 21 Matangi Street, Snells Beach.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 5, 2019