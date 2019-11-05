Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel PILBROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Whiteford (Sam) PILBROW

Add a Memory
Samuel Whiteford (Sam) PILBROW Notice
PILBROW, Samuel Whiteford (Sam).[size=15] Service No. 408612. 6th Division[nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Passed away peacefully on Thursday 31-10-2019. Sam celebrated his 100th year with family and friends earlier this year in Christchurch. Loving husband to the late Teressa (Sweet). Dearly loved father of Jenny and Ian Blackmore. Adored Grandad of Andrew and Lynn, Sarah and Quentin, John and Alison. Great Grandad to Sam and Natalie, Curtis and Stephanie, Jacob, Mabien, Elijah and Chloe, Kieran and Mary, Matthew and Jody, Theo. Great Great Grandad to Jenna, Georgia and Layla.Communications to Jenny and Ian Blackmore, 21 Matangi Street, Snells Beach.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -