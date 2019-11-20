|
EASTERBROOK Sandra Anne (nee James) 12.03.46~18.11.19 Loved wife and soulmate of Roger. Special mother of Jo and Fraser Grant, Suzy and Chris McAsey and Mark Easterbrook. Proud, caring and devoted Grandma of Hunter, Brooke, Jake and Billie. The most even tempered person ever born who cared about people. A service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Kamo Rd and Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, Saturday 23 November 2019 at 11.00am. A special thank you to the staff of Ward 14 at Whangarei Hospital for their wonderful care of Sandra. Also to St. Johns Ambulance and the Jim Carney Centre. Communications to "Easterbrook Family" c/- P.O. Box 5116 Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019