EASTERBROOK Sandra 12.03.46~18.11.19 Roger, Jo, Suzy, Mark and our family would like to thank everyone for the support we have received after the unexpected loss of our special wife, mother and grandmother. We are so appreciative of all the messages, cards, kind words, food, flowers and help we have received. Thank you to all our family and friends who travelled and attended the service at Newberrys Funeral Home, we were over whelmed with how many were there and were sorry we did not get the opportunity to speak to you all personally. Please accept this as a personal thank you to each and every one of you from us as many addresses and phone numbers are unknown.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019