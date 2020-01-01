|
MATHESON Selwyn Harold 14.02.1935~30.12.2019 Passed away peacefully in Whangarei. Loved father of the late Brett, Jewel, and Ben. Grandpa of five. 'Farewell' 'Fac et Spera'. Visitations: 8.30am to 10am at Newberrys Funeral Home Friday 3rd January, 2020. A graveside service for Selwyn will be held at Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangarei on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 11am. Communications to the: "Matheson Family" c/- PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 1, 2020