Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Selwyn MATHESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selwyn Harold MATHESON

Add a Memory
Selwyn Harold MATHESON Notice
MATHESON Selwyn Harold 14.02.1935~30.12.2019 Passed away peacefully in Whangarei. Loved father of the late Brett, Jewel, and Ben. Grandpa of five. 'Farewell' 'Fac et Spera'. Visitations: 8.30am to 10am at Newberrys Funeral Home Friday 3rd January, 2020. A graveside service for Selwyn will be held at Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangarei on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 11am. Communications to the: "Matheson Family" c/- PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -