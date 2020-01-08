|
O'MEARA Seth Taken tragically on Friday 3rd January 2020. Beloved son of Wendy and the late Barry. Loved Brother of Sarah and special Uncle of Caleb and Liam. Loving Daddy to Esme, and cherished friend of Donna and those who knew him. A Celebration of Seths' life will be held at the Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road Maunu, Whangarei on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12:30pm. All communications to: "The O'Meara Family" PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 8, 2020