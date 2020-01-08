Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Cemetery Road
Maunu, Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Seth O'MEARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seth O'MEARA

Add a Memory
Seth O'MEARA Notice
O'MEARA Seth Taken tragically on Friday 3rd January 2020. Beloved son of Wendy and the late Barry. Loved Brother of Sarah and special Uncle of Caleb and Liam. Loving Daddy to Esme, and cherished friend of Donna and those who knew him. A Celebration of Seths' life will be held at the Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road Maunu, Whangarei on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12:30pm. All communications to: "The O'Meara Family" PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -