Shane Mark ROYAN

Shane Mark ROYAN Notice
ROYAN, Shane Mark Peacefully at the Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa on Sunday 22 November 2020. Aged 64 years. Loved son, brother, father, grandad, uncle, and friend to many. A service to celebrate Shane's life will be held at the Russell RSA, 1 Chapel Street, Russell at 10:00am on Friday 27 November 2020, followed by private interment at the Russell Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Mid-Northland, PO Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245, would be appreciated. All communications C/o Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 25, 2020
