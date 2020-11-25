|
ROYAN, Shane Mark Peacefully at the Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa on Sunday 22 November 2020. Aged 64 years. Loved son, brother, father, grandad, uncle, and friend to many. A service to celebrate Shane's life will be held at the Russell RSA, 1 Chapel Street, Russell at 10:00am on Friday 27 November 2020, followed by private interment at the Russell Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Mid-Northland, PO Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245, would be appreciated. All communications C/o Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 25, 2020