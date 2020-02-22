|
|
STOREY Shane Passed away peacefully on 17th February at home with his family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jacqui, cherished father of Justin and Terese and loved father in law of Ailbhe. Treasured Poppa to Anouk, Mateo and Orla. Loved son of George and Beryl, loved and respected brother, brother in law and uncle to all in the Storey and O'Hagan families. "That which is you dwells above the mountains and roves with the wind, a spirit now free to envelop the earth and into the ether" Rest In Peace. A celebration of Shane's life will be held on Wednesday 26th February 2.00pm at the Kamo Club 7 Meldrum Street, Kamo. Special thanks to Northland Environmental Health for all their wonderful care and attention. Hospice - you have been amazing with your care, guidance and kindness. We are truly grateful to you all. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga 0112. All communications to the "Storey Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 22, 2020