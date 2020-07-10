Home

Sheila Elizabeth (Haldane) GORDON

Sheila Elizabeth (Haldane) GORDON Notice
GORDON, Sheila Elizabeth (nee Haldane) Peacefully, passed away 9th July 2020. Much loved wife of the late Mac Gordon. Mum and mother in law of Catherine and Greg Smith, Carl and Stephanie Gordon, and Shirley Gordon. Proud Granny of Hollie, Maddie, Garby, Noah, Cam, and Alex. Great Granny of Phoenix, Layla, Olive and Freddie. Sheila's family wish to sincerely thank Geneva Health Care, tlc4u2, and North Haven Hospice. A service for Sheila will be held at the Waipu Presbyterian Church, 50 The Centre, Waipu at 11.30am Tuesday 14th July 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Gordon" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 10, 2020
