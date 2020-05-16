|
WHALEY SHIRLEY ANN (formerly Griggs, formerly Thomas) n?e Hitchcock Sadly passed away suddenly on 8th May 2020 at Whangarei Base Hospital. 72 years young. Dearly loved Mum and mum-in-law of Steven and Donna, Matthew (Deceased), Tricia and Kevin. Loved Nana of Dylan, Kirsty, and Luke, Hayden, Katie and Tyla, Hollie, Hayley, Cole and Caleb. Great Nana of Sofia, Ava, Lachlan and Noah. Loved by all of her adopted children, friends and family that mum gave her love to over her full life. Due to the current restrictions and Mum's wishes, a private family farewell and cremation has been held. "Your Life was a Blessing, Your Memory a Treasure, You are Loved beyond words, and Missed beyond measure." Rest in peace Mum.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 16, 2020