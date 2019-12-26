|
|
McCULLOUGH Shirley Elva On Monday 23rd December 2019 at Potter Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Ruth, Karen and Murray, and John. Loved Omar of Claire; Julie, Katie, Michael, Jenna, and Sean. Loved great grandmother of Tempe, Enzo, Lachie- Lenny, Tommy, and Jack. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 30 December 2019 followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the McCullough Family, c/- P.O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 26, 2019