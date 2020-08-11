|
GRYLLS, Shirley Aged 78 years. Passed peacefully at home, on 9 August 2020. Loved wife of the late Des. Loved Mum of Sandra, Steven and Angela. Dearly loved by all her Grand and great grand children. "Never Forgotten" A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the Chapel of Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Rd, Maunu, Whangarei, on Wednesday 12 August 2020, at 10.30am. All communication to the 'Grylls Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 11, 2020