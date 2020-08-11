Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley GRYLLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley GRYLLS

Add a Memory
Shirley GRYLLS Notice
GRYLLS, Shirley Aged 78 years. Passed peacefully at home, on 9 August 2020. Loved wife of the late Des. Loved Mum of Sandra, Steven and Angela. Dearly loved by all her Grand and great grand children. "Never Forgotten" A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the Chapel of Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Rd, Maunu, Whangarei, on Wednesday 12 August 2020, at 10.30am. All communication to the 'Grylls Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -