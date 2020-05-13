|
BRAZIER Shirley Ivy Born Thursday 19th June 1930 (almost 90), left us peacefully with family in attendance on 8th May 2020 at Whangarei Base Hospital. Beloved wife of Charlie (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lance and Annette McDonald, Greg and Dianne McDonald, Ashley and Jackie Brazier, Darryl Brazier and partner Bernadette, Beth and Barney Mokaraka and much loved grandma to her many grandchildren, and great grandchildren in NZ and Australia. We will miss her very wise, and arguable, direction on worldly and especially sporting issues. Forever in our hearts and will be remembered with much love. Due to the current situation a private (bubble) family cremation and farewell has been held. RIP Mum. A very, very special thankyou to all the staff at Ward 4 at WBH, you are awesome. All communications to Beth: ph 021 867 190
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 13, 2020