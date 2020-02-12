|
KIPPENBERGER Shirley 10.07.1940 ~ 10.02.2020 Died peacefully at Norfolk Court Resthome, Dargaville. Dearly loved wife of Morry, loved mother of Ian, Wayne and Shona, and very proud Nana of all grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Greatly loved sister- in-law and friend to many. The funeral service will be held on Friday, 14th February 2020 at the Baptist Community Church, 180 Victoria Street, Dargaville, at 1.30 pm. Grateful thanks to the staff at Norfolk Court Resthome and Dargaville Hospital for their loving care of Shirley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NZ Bible Society, Private Bag 27901, Marion Square, Wellington 6141. All correspondence to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020