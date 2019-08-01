Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley WHITTAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May WHITTAKER

Add a Memory
Shirley May WHITTAKER Notice
WHITTAKER Shirley May 22.08.1935 ~ 31.07.2019 Sadly passed away, peacefully surrounded by her family. Shirley is survived by her husband Larry and her 4 girls, Lynette, Beau, Helen, Sharon and their families. Beloved nan of 10 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. "Fought to the end. She will be in our hearts forever and remembered always by love and memories". As to her wishes a private family service will be held. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.