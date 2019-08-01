|
|
WHITTAKER Shirley May 22.08.1935 ~ 31.07.2019 Sadly passed away, peacefully surrounded by her family. Shirley is survived by her husband Larry and her 4 girls, Lynette, Beau, Helen, Sharon and their families. Beloved nan of 10 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. "Fought to the end. She will be in our hearts forever and remembered always by love and memories". As to her wishes a private family service will be held. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 1, 2019