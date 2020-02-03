Home

Shirley Olive BEDGGOOD

Shirley Olive BEDGGOOD Notice
BEDGGOOD Shirley Olive Passed away peacefully on 31 January 2020, aged 81. Treasured wife of the late Alf Bedggood and loved sister of John and Janice Beattie. Much loved mother, mother-in- law and Nanna of Julie and Leo, Ian, Leanne and Sam, and families. A service will be held at St John The Evangelist Church 564 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangarei on Tuesday 4th February at 11.00am followed by burial at Maunu Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand, www. neurological.org.nz or P.O. Box 110022, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at St Andrews Village, Glendowie for their loving care. Correspondence to the family c/- Morris and Morris, PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 3, 2020
