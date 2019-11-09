Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Shona Helena ANDREWS

Shona Helena ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS Shona Helena On the 31 October 2019 peacefully at Kamo Home, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, loved mother and mother- in-law of Rod and Leonie (Sydney) and Lynley (Taupo), loved Nanna of Garth, Clark, Jessica, Sinead and Stefanie and great-Nanna of Bennett. "Forever in our thoughts". A service for Shona will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 10.30am on Monday 11th November 2019 followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Andrews family C/- 3/112 Roberts Street, Taupo.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 9, 2019
