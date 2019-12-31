|
|
NELSON Shona Rose Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday 28th December 2019, (after a brave fight). Very dearly loved wife of Ken. Mum of Aaron and Christy and their families. A celebration of Shona's life will be held (today) Tuesday 31st December, 2019 at 2:00pm at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Whangarei, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Hospice would be much appreciated. All communications c/- Newberrys Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5116 Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 31, 2019