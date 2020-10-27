|
|
HALLMOND, Stanley John (Stan) Born 17 Dec 1946 Big Stan fought a courageous battle against cancer but has peacefully passed away at home on the 24th October at the age of 73 years. Much loved husband of Julie for 52 years of marriage, treasured and respected Dad and Father in law of Shona, Gerard Anderson, Sonia, George Mackeown, Derek and Finn Hallmond. Devoted Poppie of Kristy, Tori, Shawnee, Riley, Flynn and Great Grandfather to Keiva and Harper. Stan and family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Ward 3 and 4, Whangarei Hospital and Dr Adam Bartlett and his team at Ward 78, Auckland Hospital and also not forgetting the staff at Hospice. A celebration of Stan's life will be held at Haven Falls Funeral home Whangarei, Thursday 29th Oct, at 1pm. Stan would like to encourage people to wear lots of colour.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 27, 2020