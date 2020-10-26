Home

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Cemetery Road
Maunu, Whangarei
Steen Haagen ANDERSEN


1944 - 2020
Steen Haagen ANDERSEN Notice
ANDERSEN, Steen Haagen Born 30.10.1944 Formerly, Denmark and Australia. Passed away on the 24 October 2020 at home and surrounded by loved ones. A service to celebrate the life of Steen will be held at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Tuesday 27th October 2020, at 2.30pm. All communications to the family via email - [email protected] com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Haven Hospice in memory of Steen would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 26, 2020
