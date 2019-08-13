Home

Stella (nee Hay EVANS Notice
EVANS Stella (nee Hay) Peacefully on Friday 9 August 2019 at the Kamo Home and Village; in her 97th year. Much loved wife of the late Owen. Mother and mother- in-law of Jude and the late Jock Caldwell and Alaister and Bev Wall. Grandmother to Nicolla Wall; Rebecca and Michael Peters. Great grandmother to Bradley and Penelope Peters. Grateful thanks to the Kamo Home for their loving care and attention of our Mum over the past six years. In accordance with Stella's wishes, her Memorial Service will be held 1.30pm at Morris and Morris Funeral Home on Wednesday 11 September 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019
