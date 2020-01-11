|
|
WILLIAMS Steven Purdy Halstead 13 February 1957 ~ 07 January 2020 Peacefully at his home Cairnfield House after a short illness. Son of the late Trevor Williams and the late Margaret White (formerly Williams). Missed by his sister Linda Whitham, nephew David Whitham and niece Alanna Whitham. Please join us to remember Steve at Schnappa Rock Cafe, Tutukaka Monday 13th January at 11am over coffee and cake. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Cairnfield House for their amazing care. Communications c/- PO Box 7036, Tikipunga 0144, Whangarei. A Graceful Undertaking 09 988 9502
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 11, 2020