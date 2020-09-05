|
BOWDEN, Stewart Passed away 3rd September 2020 aged 72. Much loved husband of Pat. Son of the late Sheila and Harry. Brother of the late Kathy and Paul. Brother in law of Brian, Terry, and Sarah. Stewart's family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Selwyn Park Rest Retirement Home for their care and support. A private service for Stewart will be held, with a celebration of his life to follow at a later date. All communications to the "Bowden" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 5, 2020