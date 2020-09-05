Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart BOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart BOWDEN

Add a Memory
Stewart BOWDEN Notice
BOWDEN, Stewart Passed away 3rd September 2020 aged 72. Much loved husband of Pat. Son of the late Sheila and Harry. Brother of the late Kathy and Paul. Brother in law of Brian, Terry, and Sarah. Stewart's family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Selwyn Park Rest Retirement Home for their care and support. A private service for Stewart will be held, with a celebration of his life to follow at a later date. All communications to the "Bowden" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -