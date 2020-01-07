Home

LEITCH Stuart Passed away on 6 January 2020 peacefully at home, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Anne; loved and loving Dad and father-in-law of Alistair and Fran, Malcolm and Lindsay, and proud Grandad of Hamish and Callum, Charlie and Daniel. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held at the Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Thursday 9 January 2020 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Stuart to Hospice Mid-Northland, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 7, 2020
