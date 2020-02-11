Home

Sydney James MORIARTY

MORIARTY Sydney James 13.12.1924~11.02.2019 The day you left and gained your wings our hearts just broke in two I wish you could have stayed with us but heaven needed you. You were a very special person with kindness in your heart and the love we had together grows stronger now we're apart. We know we cannot bring you back Although we wish it everyday But a piece of us went with you the day you went away Gone to be with Nan. "Love and miss you Papa" Children, grand- children, great grandchildren, great great (4 generations) and whanau. "Until we meet again."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 11, 2020
