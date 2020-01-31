Home

Sylvia Jane Fay nee BENTLEY WARE

Sylvia Jane Fay nee BENTLEY WARE Notice
WARE Sylvia Jane Fay nee BENTLEY Born in Suva, Fiji, slipped away quietly surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Les. Sister of Dale and Graham, Steve, Liane (D) and Richard, Brian and Jill, Oscar and Joanne, Alex and Karen, and Lance. Dearly loved daughter of Oscar and Tilly Bentley. Beloved mother of Kirsty, Scott and Adam. Grandmother to 6 grandchildren. Has many cousins, and nieces and nephews. Her request was for a private funeral. "Forever in our hearts."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 31, 2020
