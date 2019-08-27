|
|
CUREL Terence Mervin Died peacefully on 25th August 2019, with family by his side. Loving husband of Thelma and loved father of Garry, Lesley, Peter, Scott, and Avon, and their respective partners. Cherished granddad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Service will be held at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street, Dargaville on Saturday 31st August 2019 at 11am. All communications to c/o PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 27, 2019