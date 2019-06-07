|
|
COSTELLO Terence Neville (Terry) Born 1931 died peacefully on 5 June 2019. Much loved and will be very much missed by his beloved wife Beverly, and all his family and friends. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei at 11am on Monday 10 June, followed by private interment at Maunu Cemetery All communications to the "Costello Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 7, 2019