|
|
TATTLEY Terence Stephen (Terry) Peacefully on Sunday 6 October 2019 at Diana Isaac Retirement Village; aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark, and Jeff and Jane. Loved and cherished grandad of Luana and Michael; and Daniel, Gemma, and Sarah. "A loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend to many." Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village Hospital for their love and care of Terry. Messages may be addressed to: "The Tattley Family", c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tstattley0610 A Memorial Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch on Thursday 10 October at 4.00pm.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019