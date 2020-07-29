Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence SMART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence William SMART

Add a Memory
Terence William SMART Notice
SMART, Terence William 15-02-1940 to 25-07-2020 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Melva, loving father of Denise and Kyme, Sharryn, Murray and Susan. Grandfather to Conan, Vanessa, Melissa, Shannell, Titan, Terry-Jack and Trey. Great grandfather to Cypha, Ahbreez, Conan, Harlee-Jay and Larnie. Funeral to be held at Newberrys Funeral Home at 11am Friday 31st July. All communication to "The Smart Family" c/o Newberys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -