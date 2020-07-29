|
SMART, Terence William 15-02-1940 to 25-07-2020 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Melva, loving father of Denise and Kyme, Sharryn, Murray and Susan. Grandfather to Conan, Vanessa, Melissa, Shannell, Titan, Terry-Jack and Trey. Great grandfather to Cypha, Ahbreez, Conan, Harlee-Jay and Larnie. Funeral to be held at Newberrys Funeral Home at 11am Friday 31st July. All communication to "The Smart Family" c/o Newberys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 29, 2020