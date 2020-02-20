|
FERGUSON Teresa Esther On February 17th 2020 peacefully in Whangarei aged 81. Loving wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother in law of Mary and Bill, Kieran, Ann and Aaron, Trish, Ants and Peti - Maree. Loving grandmother to all her grand children and great grand children. "Now reunited with dad, Rest In Peace." Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance of Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 12noon tomorrow, Friday February 21st 2020 followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 20, 2020