Home

POWERED BY

Teresa Esther FERGUSON

Add a Memory
Teresa Esther FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON Teresa Esther On February 17th 2020 peacefully in Whangarei aged 81. Loving wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother in law of Mary and Bill, Kieran, Ann and Aaron, Trish, Ants and Peti - Maree. Loving grandmother to all her grand children and great grand children. "Now reunited with dad, Rest In Peace." Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance of Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 12noon tomorrow, Friday February 21st 2020 followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -