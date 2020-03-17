Home

POWERED BY

Teresa (Smith) RAHUI

Add a Memory
Teresa (Smith) RAHUI Notice
RAHUI, Teresa (nee Smith) On Monday 16th March, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau, following a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of the late Waru, precious loving nana & great nana of Joe, Dillon and Suzanne, Ryan, Jayah, Zahn & the late Waru, Blake, Luca & Willow. Nanette & Te Amorangi. Jason & Rachel, Ellie & Sam. Anthony & Susi, Tyson, Kai, Taj & Manaia. Dion & Kiaan. 'Peacefully sleeping free from pain'. Mum will be lying at home at 92 Corks Rd until Wednesday morning. Pay your last respects at Haven Falls from 11am with the funeral service at midday, followed by cremation. 'Too dearly beloved to ever be forgotten'.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -