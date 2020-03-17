|
RAHUI, Teresa (nee Smith) On Monday 16th March, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau, following a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of the late Waru, precious loving nana & great nana of Joe, Dillon and Suzanne, Ryan, Jayah, Zahn & the late Waru, Blake, Luca & Willow. Nanette & Te Amorangi. Jason & Rachel, Ellie & Sam. Anthony & Susi, Tyson, Kai, Taj & Manaia. Dion & Kiaan. 'Peacefully sleeping free from pain'. Mum will be lying at home at 92 Corks Rd until Wednesday morning. Pay your last respects at Haven Falls from 11am with the funeral service at midday, followed by cremation. 'Too dearly beloved to ever be forgotten'.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 17, 2020