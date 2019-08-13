Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa SHEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Rosemary (Tess) SHEEHAN

Add a Memory
Teresa Rosemary (Tess) SHEEHAN Notice
SHEEHAN Teresa Rosemary (Tess) Passed away in the presence of family on Saturday 10 August 2019; aged 92 years. Devoted friend for many years of Dorothy (deceased). Loving sister of Peter, Joan Faloon (deceased), John (deceased), Pat Price and Mary Mooney. Loved aunty of all her nieces, nephews and their families. The family wish to thank the staff of Cairnfield House for their loving care of Tess. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei at 12.10pm on Friday 16 August 2019; immediately followed by refreshments. We will then reconvene at 2.00pm in the Church for the Eulogy and Commendation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, P O Box 1204, Whangarei, would beappreciated All communications to: "The Sheehan Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.