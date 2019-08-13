|
SHEEHAN Teresa Rosemary (Tess) Passed away in the presence of family on Saturday 10 August 2019; aged 92 years. Devoted friend for many years of Dorothy (deceased). Loving sister of Peter, Joan Faloon (deceased), John (deceased), Pat Price and Mary Mooney. Loved aunty of all her nieces, nephews and their families. The family wish to thank the staff of Cairnfield House for their loving care of Tess. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei at 12.10pm on Friday 16 August 2019; immediately followed by refreshments. We will then reconvene at 2.00pm in the Church for the Eulogy and Commendation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, P O Box 1204, Whangarei, would beappreciated All communications to: "The Sheehan Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019