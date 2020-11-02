Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence HAILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Joseph (Terry) HAILES

Add a Memory
Terrence Joseph (Terry) HAILES Notice
HAILES, Terrence Joseph (Terry) aged 80 years Passed away peacefully at home on the 29th October 2020. Loved Husband of Margaret. Stepfather to Graham, Dave, and Julie. Poppa to eight Grandchildren. "At Peace at last" A celebration of Terry's life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday 4th November 2020, at 11am. All communications to the 'Hailes Family' C-/ PDC Maungatapere, Whangarei 0152.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -