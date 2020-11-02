|
|
HAILES, Terrence Joseph (Terry) aged 80 years Passed away peacefully at home on the 29th October 2020. Loved Husband of Margaret. Stepfather to Graham, Dave, and Julie. Poppa to eight Grandchildren. "At Peace at last" A celebration of Terry's life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday 4th November 2020, at 11am. All communications to the 'Hailes Family' C-/ PDC Maungatapere, Whangarei 0152.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 2, 2020