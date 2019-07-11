Home

AMBLER, Thelma Evelyn.[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 10-12-1940. Passed away on 08-07-2019, taken suddenly due to car accident. Formally of WekaWeka/Waimamaku in her 79th year. Dearly loved wife of Arthur Ambler, loved mother of Gavin and Janine. Mother in-law of Kerry and Graeme. Grandmother of Jennalee and Casey. Grandmother in-law of Ryan and Jacqui. Great Grandmother of Quentin and Aurora. She will be forever missed. Thelma will be resting at their home at 119 Pipiwai Rd, Whangarei until Friday. Everyone is welcome to come and share memories with the family there. A short service to celebrate Thelma's life, will be held on Friday 12 July at Haven Falls Funeral Home at 9:30am. Followed by a Service at Waimamaku Hall, Hokianga at 1pm. Interned at Waimamaku Cemetery followed by refreshments back at the Hall.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 11, 2019
