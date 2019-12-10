Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Northern Wairoa Boating Club
Totara Street
Dargaville
View Map
Thelma May CUREL

Thelma May CUREL Notice
CUREL Thelma May Died on 7th December 2019, unexpected, with family by her side. Loving wife of the late Terry, and loved mother of Garry, Lesley, Peter, Scott, and Avon, and their respective partners. Cherished Grandma to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street, Dargaville, 1.30pm on Saturday 14th December 2019. All communications to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 10, 2019
