CUREL Thelma May Died on 7th December 2019, unexpected, with family by her side. Loving wife of the late Terry, and loved mother of Garry, Lesley, Peter, Scott, and Avon, and their respective partners. Cherished Grandma to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street, Dargaville, 1.30pm on Saturday 14th December 2019. All communications to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 10, 2019