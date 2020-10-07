|
SHERSON, Thomas George Ian. 21.01.1931~05.10.2020 Much adored Husband of the late Rona. Loved stepdad of the late Michael and Louise; Todd and Heather; and Valda. Cherished Poppa of Michelle, Craig and Kath; Lisa and Miles; Patsy and Wayne; and all his beautiful Grandies. "At Peace at Last" Special thanks to staff from Radius Rimu Park Rest Home and Ward 16 Whangarei Base Hospital. A service will be held in honour of Ian at Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Kamo, Whangarei, Monday 12 October 2020, at 1pm. All communication to the Sherson Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 7, 2020