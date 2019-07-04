|
|
MACBRIDE Thomas Chalmers 6.9.1928 ~ 2.7.2019 Peacefully at Kamo Home and Village surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Noeline for 59 years. Beloved father of Alison, Heather, Lyndal and Megan. Love and respected grandfather of Zane, Thomas, Bianca, Luke, Samantha and Nikita and great grandfather of Ciarn, Ashleigh, Samuel and Thomas. Many thanks to the Kamo Home and Village and the Charitable Trust for their loving care of Tom. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society Northland would be welcomed. A service for Tom will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 12 noon, on Friday, 5th July 2019. All communications to the 'MacBride Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 4, 2019