Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Cemetery Road
Maunu
WHITEHEAD Thomas Stanley (Tim) Peacefully passed away on the 6th December 2019; aged 86 years. Much loved husband of the late Ellen, loved father of Gail, Barry and Vicky. Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Tyne, Casey, Holly, Ethan, Josh, Tia and great grand- father to 7. The family wish to thank the staff of Radius Rimu Park for their care and support. A service for Tim will be held at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2.30pm, Tuesday 10th December 2019. All communications to the Whitehead Family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 9, 2019
