Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy John Harriman MORGAN

Add a Memory
Timothy John Harriman MORGAN Notice
MORGAN Timothy John Harriman 1.08.1967 - 29.07.2019 Dearly loved husband of Gaye-Anne. Much loved son of Robyn and the late Roger Morgan. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Paul and Andrea, and treasured uncle of Tayla and Angelina. Loved by extended family members and deeply respected and valued by his many friends. "Sadly missed". His service will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Saturday 3rd August.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.