MORGAN Timothy John Harriman (Tim) On July 29th 2019 suddenly but peacefully passed away at home. Much loved husband of Jade (Gaye-Anne), his dog Fern and cats Molly and CoCo. "Forever in our hearts". A service for Tim will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Saturday 3rd August 2019 followed by interment at Marua Cemetery, cnr Marua and Doidge Roads, Marua. Instead of flowers if you would like to make a donation to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 or the Whangarei RSPCA PO Box 564 Whangarei 0149 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Tim Morgan Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 31, 2019