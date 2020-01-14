Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony OETGEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony William OETGEN

Add a Memory
Tony William OETGEN Notice
OETGEN Tony William Passed away peace- fully at Hibiscus Hospice on Monday 13th January 2020; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley (nee McKenzie) for more than sixty years. Loved father of Chris and Debbie. Father- in-law of George Asplet. Loved grandfather of Felicia, Hayden, Sarina and Iris. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 1pm. All communications to Apt. B97, Magnolia, Evelyn Page Village, 30 Ambassador Glade, Orewa. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Tony's memory to Hibiscus Hospice. www.harbourhospice.org.nz
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -