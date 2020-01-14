|
OETGEN Tony William Passed away peace- fully at Hibiscus Hospice on Monday 13th January 2020; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley (nee McKenzie) for more than sixty years. Loved father of Chris and Debbie. Father- in-law of George Asplet. Loved grandfather of Felicia, Hayden, Sarina and Iris. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 1pm. All communications to Apt. B97, Magnolia, Evelyn Page Village, 30 Ambassador Glade, Orewa. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Tony's memory to Hibiscus Hospice. www.harbourhospice.org.nz
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020