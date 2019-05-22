|
|
RUSSEK Trevor Albert On 21 May 2019, peacefully at Cairnfield House, Whangarei; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Maxine. Loved father and father-in- law of Peter and Sonja (Whangarei), Paul and Sharyn (Auckland), Jane and Hamish (Nelson). Loved grandad of Briana; Jasmine, Corban; Alex and Zak. "Rest in Peace" Special thanks to the staff at Cairnfield House for their loving care and attention to Trevor. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance Park Avenue, Whangarei) on Friday 24 May 2019 at 12noon; followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery, Whangarei. All communications to: "The Russek Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 22, 2019