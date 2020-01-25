|
|
DYER Trevor On January 22nd 2020 at home with his partner, family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer (aged 66 years). Loved partner of Penny Clementson. Will truly be missed by all of his Hunting, Fishing and Bowling mates. Trevor's Funeral Service will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Tuesday 28th January at 1pm to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice or at the Service.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 25, 2020